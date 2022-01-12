Will the craze for 10-minute Grocery Deliveries be a Game changer for E-Commerce?

Will the promise of 10-minute grocery deliveries be a game-changer for e-commerce? Zepto doubling its valuation in two months and Grofers rebranding itself to Blinkit to align with the trend are early signs of the hype; big guns, including Swiggy and bigbasket, are pouring millions into it. This high-volume business, run on dark stores or hyperlocal micro-warehouses closer to customers, continues to draw top investor dollars. But will it last? 2022 may have the answers.