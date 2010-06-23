Books that shaped my life: The Secret, Straight from the Gut and more

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

When you really desire something with all your being, the entire universe will somehow conspire to help you meet your goal. I loved this wonderful thought espoused by The Secret. Its author, Byrne, also talks about the principle of abundance- the "genie" effect. This means that when you really want something, say it aloud and go after it with all your might. The book leaves the reader feeling immensely positive.

Straight from the Gut by Jack Welch

This book is special to me as it shares enduring management principles that can be applied to real life. I particularly liked the concept of the 4Es-Energy, Energise, Edge and Execute. To be a good leader, one must have a lot of positive energy, the ability to transfer that energy to individuals around him, the extra edge that's required to take important decisions, and also the ability to execute ideas successfully.

Lovemarks, The Future Beyond Brands by Kevin Roberts

It's an incredibly inspiring book on love and loyalty and how the two apply to brands. It includes examples on love and business, on how the two are interlinked and brings out the concept of unconditional love powerfully. A must-read for every marketing individual.