Books that shaped my life: Memoirs of a Fox-Hunting Man, Arabian Sands and more

Tom Wright, GM (India, Middle East, Africa And Pakistan), Cathay Pacific Airways talks about the books that have made him what he is today.

Memoirs of a Fox-Hunting Man
by Siegfried Sassoon

The author's descriptions of wet, wild winter evenings in the English countryside put me into a very special frame of mind.

Arabian Sands

by Wilfred Thesiger

This book has helped me understand that it isn't the goal but the journey that matters. I agree with the author when he talks about the harder journeys being the most worthwhile.

Tracks

by Robyn Davidson

Having read this while living in the desert fort of Oman, I could identify with the author's love for wilderness and her horror at man's destructive impact on the environment.

First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers
by Loung Ung

I have been extremely moved by this book. It is proof that human spirit can survive in the face of terrible adversity.

