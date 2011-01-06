Books that shaped my life: Memoirs of a Fox-Hunting Man, Arabian Sands and more

by Siegfried Sassoon
The author's descriptions of wet, wild winter evenings in the English countryside put me into a very special frame of mind.
by Wilfred Thesiger
This book has helped me understand that it isn't the goal but the journey that matters. I agree with the author when he talks about the harder journeys being the most worthwhile.
by Robyn Davidson
Having read this while living in the desert fort of Oman, I could identify with the author's love for wilderness and her horror at man's destructive impact on the environment.
First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers
by Loung Ung
I have been extremely moved by this book. It is proof that human spirit can survive in the face of terrible adversity.
