AI will redefine the MBA, not replace it, writes MDRA CEO Abhishek Agrawal

Every generation of management education has been reshaped by a defining disruption. The liberalisation era pushed business schools from domestic administration to global strategy. The internet boom democratised access to corporate information. The pandemic moved classrooms online almost overnight.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is different. Earlier disruptions changed where learning happened; generative AI and large language models—from ChatGPT and Gemini to Claude and enterprise AI agents—are changing how knowledge itself is created, analysed, and applied.

That raises a fundamental question for business school leaders: if AI can draft financial models, build marketing strategies, and interpret earnings transcripts in seconds, what should an MBA actually teach?

The answer is not to resist AI, but to redesign management education around distinctly human capabilities.

The New Reality

In the Business Today–MDRA Best B-Schools Survey 2026-27, responses from 277 management institutions across India, shows that AI has firmly entered the classroom through simulations, adaptive learning, research assistance, and industry projects. Yet it also reveals a widening gap: technological adoption is accelerating much faster than meaningful pedagogical integration.

Globally, leading institutions have already moved beyond debating whether AI belongs in management education. Harvard Business School has embedded AI into its curriculum through Data Science and AI for Leaders. Wharton offers a STEM-certified AI for Business major alongside enterprise AI access for MBA students. MIT Sloan, Stanford, Chicago Booth, and INSEAD are integrating AI directly into finance, operations, marketing, and strategy rather than treating it as a standalone technology elective.

Equally important is how these schools govern AI. Harvard requires applicants to disclose AI use, Kellogg enforces citation norms, and Wharton combines access with clear governance frameworks. The lesson is straightforward: prohibition is unrealistic; responsible integration is the only sustainable path.

Recent research by GMAC, AACSB, and the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable reinforces this shift. Across leading business schools, AI is becoming part of teaching, research, administration, and faculty development—not an experimental add-on, but an institution-wide transformation.





Reimagining the Classroom

When used thoughtfully, AI does not make management education easier; it makes it richer, faster, and more realistic.

The century-old case study method can evolve into a dynamic business laboratory. Students can modify pricing decisions, respond to supply-chain disruptions or manage reputational crises while watching simulated markets react in real time.

AI also addresses one of the biggest classroom challenges: diverse student backgrounds. Engineers often struggle with organisational behaviour, while humanities graduates wrestle with financial accounting. AI can function as an always-available tutor, generating personalised practice and explanations, allowing faculty to devote classroom time to discussion, debate, and mentorship.

The gains extend beyond teaching. Students can analyse market reports, compare business models, and accelerate entrepreneurial experimentation at minimal cost. But the real educational value is not gathering information faster; it is learning how to question, verify, and interpret it.

Where AI Cannot Replace Thinking



The greatest danger is not that AI will replace managers—it is that students may outsource thinking. An AI-generated strategy memo may appear polished while resting on hallucinated figures, weak assumptions or flawed economic reasoning. -Abhishek Agrawal, CEO, MDRA





Business schools must therefore draw clear boundaries. Prompt engineering is a useful skill, but it cannot substitute for understanding corporate finance, consumer psychology or competitive strategy.





That makes assessment reform unavoidable. Traditional take-home assignments are increasingly vulnerable to automation. Greater emphasis should shift toward oral examinations, live case defences, boardroom presentations and field-based consulting projects where students must explain their reasoning rather than simply submit well-written answers.

The Governance Challenge

Beyond misuse, three risks deserve equal attention. First, hallucination, where AI confidently invents facts or references. Second, bias, where historical prejudices embedded in training data influence hiring, lending or performance decisions. Third, deskilling, where students rely on AI before mastering fundamentals, creating managers who supervise technology they do not fully understand.



Technology should amplify expertise—not replace it.

India’s policy environment is moving quickly. AICTE designated 2025 as the “Year of Artificial Intelligence”, encouraging structured institutional AI action plans, while the Union Budget allocated `500 crore for AI Centres of Excellence in Education.

But national policy can only provide direction. Every business school board and academic council should publish a transparent AI policy covering classroom use, disclosure requirements, assessment standards, and data privacy.

What Needs To be Done

The following five actions matter most:

1. AI needs to be embedded across every discipline rather than confined to optional electives.

2. Faculty development must become a strategic investment so instructors can teach with these tools credibly.

3. Assessments need redesign around simulations, oral examinations, and live projects. 4. Ethics—including transparency, accountability, and data governance—should become a continuous thread throughout the curriculum. 5. Institutions should establish clear AI-use policies before regulation compels them to do so.

Recruiters also have a role to play. The strongest candidates will not be those who produce AI-generated answers fastest, but those who can challenge an AI recommendation when it is wrong.

MBA aspirants need to remember the same principle: a transcript filled with AI electives means little if the foundations beneath it remain weak.



The Future MBA

AI’s most profound impact on management education will likely be a shift in emphasis. For decades, business schools devoted enormous effort to transferring knowledge. Today, much of that knowledge sits one prompt away. Information is becoming abundant.

The business school of the future will need to teach students how to work in an environment where:

Information is abundant but not always reliable Models are powerful but not neutral Automation is fast but not necessarily wise Answers are easy to generate but difficult to validate Strategic choices still carry human, ethical, and social consequences

This is why critical thinking, negotiation, empathy, ethical reasoning, creativity, communication, problem-framing, decision-making under uncertainty and emotional intelligence will become more important—not less. AI may automate parts of analysis. It cannot take responsibility for a strategic decision. The more powerful AI becomes, the more valuable these distinctly human capabilities grow. The MBA of the future will spend less time delivering information and considerably more time developing judgement.

AI can generate recommendations; only leaders can make decisions. The MBA will survive and will be more relevant not because AI cannot do the work—but because leadership begins where algorithms stop.

Views are personal. The author is CEO, MDRA (Marketing & Development Research Associates)