Analysing Budget 2018 and the saving-investment climate

Tulsi Jayakumar | New Delhi
The Economic Survey also pointed to the criticality of private investment through its finding that three-fifths of the investment slowdown episodes.

 
 

Tax Changes: A Balancing Act

IBC 2016: Clearing the Air

The Budget has taken the first step towards resolving issues around the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

On a Golden Streak

For large gold loan NBFCs, business model revamp paves the path out of a slump.

From Beauty to Attraction

If we go about systematically improving the quality of our lives, that will automatically make India more attractive to tourists.

The Future of Travel

The possibilities and scope for the application of machine learning in travel are endless

The Directors Cut

Disqualification of 2,00,000 directors looks like an extreme step. Let governance and discipline be enhanced through other means

PM Narendra Modi should focus on stable policies, tax rates to revive Indian economy

Only stable policies and tax rates can bring back the economys mojo

Bad Figures, Good Economists

The time has come to listen

Making Patents Useful

The minister needs to think more about the IP Exchange proposal.

 
 

All Geared to boost farm income

A multi-dimensional approach to reduce farm distress could lead to faster economic growth.

Anti-People, Anti-Farmer

The Budget has failed on not just the economy, but also on India's federal ethos.

U.S. Tax Reform Has Global Implications

The tax reform suggests a drastic cut in corporate tax, but the fine print indicates an additional tax burden on U.S. multinationals.

There is Still Hope For The Commuter

Smaller cities and radial roads could bring people closer.

Subsidiaries Unshelled

A newly notified rule capping layers on subsidiary companies is a step towards delivering 'swachh corporate structure abhiyaan'.

Autonomy and After

Now that IIMs are set to get more freedom to run their affairs, they need to think out of the box to push excellence and make a greater impact.

The Dilemma Of Sharing IP Free

B-schools mull the option of sharing proprietary information free online, but there are several issues to be ironed out.

Predatory Telecommunicator

Call charges are not what telecom companies can make money out of

Handling the Dragon: India needs to stop China's salami slice tactic

China's ambitions and domestic compulsions will ensure that it will continue to needle India. We need to push back firmly

