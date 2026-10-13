Master of Business Ambiguity is the new MBA, writes Professor & Director of IIM Kozhikode, Debashis Chatterjee

Over the next five years, we will witness a radical reimagining of what an MBA means. I often say that the degree is slowly becoming a “Master of Business Ambiguity”. The managers of tomorrow will not merely solve known problems; they will navigate unknown terrain, architect new ecosystems, and sometimes redefine the problems themselves.

AI is accelerating this transformation. But AI is not merely a technological disruption; it is a disruption of how we learn, work, and lead. This is why the debate about whether AI will make the MBA irrelevant is perhaps asking the wrong question. The more important question is: What should an MBA student become in a world where machines can increasingly know more, process more, and predict more?

The answer begins with judgement.

As information becomes abundant, information itself becomes less valuable. What becomes scarce is the ability to distinguish signal from noise, question an apparently convincing answer, understand context, and make a responsible decision. Discernment, creativity, empathy, ethical reasoning, and wisdom will become increasingly important precisely because machines can generate information at unprecedented speed.

The question, therefore, is no longer “Can students use AI?” It is: Can they question, evaluate, and responsibly use what AI produces?

The future-ready MBA student should develop five habits.

Debashis Chatterjee, Professor & Director, IIM Kozhikode

First, become AI-fluent, not AI-dependent. Learn how AI works, where it works well, and where it fails. Use it to explore ideas, analyse data, challenge assumptions, simulate scenarios, and improve productivity. But never outsource your judgement to a machine. An AI-generated answer is a starting point for thinking, not a substitute for thinking.

Second, learn to ask better questions. Management education has traditionally been somewhat answer-centred: understand a framework, analyse a case, and arrive at an answer. The AI era demands a shift towards question-centred learning. When answers are available at the click of a button, the quality of the question becomes a competitive advantage. Students should learn to ask: What are we missing? What assumptions are embedded here? Who benefits? What could go wrong? What should we do, even if we can do something else?

Third, use internships, projects, and the first job as laboratories for ambiguity. Students should seek assignments where the problem is real, the data is imperfect, and the answer is not available in a textbook. A project that teaches someone to make a decision with incomplete information can be more valuable than one that merely demonstrates technical proficiency. The objective is not simply to acquire a job-ready skill but to develop a career-ready capability.

Fourth, deliberately cultivate the human capabilities that machines cannot easily replicate. Communication, collaboration, persuasion, empathy, ethical reasoning, leadership and the ability to build trust will remain central to management. A future leader will have to orchestrate human and machine intelligence while retaining accountability for the decision. That requires knowing not merely what is possible, but what is desirable and responsible.

Finally, become interdisciplinary. The problems of tomorrow will not arrive neatly labelled as marketing, finance, operations, or human resources. Climate change, AI, geopolitics, demographic shifts and social expectations cut across disciplines. Excessive disciplinary silos and information-heavy assessments must give way to real-world problems, interdisciplinary learning, decision-making, reflection and ethical dilemmas.

This has implications for business schools as well. AI cannot be treated merely as another technology elective. It needs to be woven through management education. The faculty member is evolving from an information provider into a mentor, facilitator, intellectual provocateur and curator of judgement.

At IIM Kozhikode, we are already seeing this transition. Digital and AI tools are increasingly woven into the learning experience, while courses spanning AI for business, customer analytics, strategic analytics, fintech, computational advertising, and digital business transformation expose students to the opportunities and implications of emerging technologies. But experimentation is not transformation. Experimentation asks, “What can AI do?” Transformation asks, “What should education become because AI exists?” That transformation requires changes in curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, faculty roles and the student experience. The real test of AI adoption is not how many tools a business school uses, but whether those tools improve learning, decision-making, and outcomes.

The purpose of management education was never simply to produce people who know more than machines. It is to produce people who can think, judge, lead, and care.

The future-ready business school will, therefore, have to combine AI capability with human wisdom, technological innovation with ethical responsibility, and efficiency with meaning.

As AI transforms the world, the MBA must transform, too. The MBA of the future may indeed be a Master of Business Ambiguity. And its graduates will need something more than answers: they will need the wisdom to know which questions are worth asking.

Views are personal.