The future of healthcare is in learning from each other: Medanta Chairman & MD Dr Naresh Trehan

In the 1960s, I graduated from King George's Medical University in Lucknow and soon afterwards, left for the United States to pursue my surgical training. These were some of the most demanding years of my life—the standards were uncompromising, excellence was never negotiable, and every clinical decision was anchored in evidence, precision and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.

I always knew that I would return to India, but when I finally moved back after nearly two decades in the US, the contrast between the two healthcare systems was striking.

In the US, patients experience long waiting periods before they can consult specialists or undergo elective procedures. These systems provide comprehensive care, but demand almost always exceeds capacity. In India, the challenge is different—many urban patients can get access to specialists relatively quickly, but in rural areas, affordability and geographical reach limit access.

While both models present different challenges, my experiences in medicine made me realise that both countries should learn from each other to ensure timely, accessible, equitable and high-quality care.

For much of the last century, and even into the early years of this one, Western healthcare systems, especially in the US, set the global benchmark for clinical excellence. Their emphasis on standardised protocols, multidisciplinary collaboration, rigorous research and evidence-based practice has consistently improved patient outcomes, significantly advancing modern medicine.

India has charted an equally compelling journey. Over the past few decades, our country has demonstrated how high-quality healthcare can be delivered at scale by combining clinical excellence with innovation, cost efficiency and the rapid adoption of technology.

Today, I believe the gap between India's leading hospitals and the best institutions globally has narrowed significantly. Medanta has been featured among the world’s best hospitals for seven consecutive years. Hundreds of thousands of patients from across the world now seek treatment in India because of the quality of care available here.

Having said that, medicine continues to evolve. Patients are more informed than ever, and with vast amounts of information—both accurate and inaccurate—available online, they actively seek information, ask questions about the treatment options available, and the potential risks and the likely outcomes.

Which is why experience and expertise remain crucial to any clinical decision-making— medical decisions demand practical knowledge, judgement and careful balancing of risks and benefits.

And this is one of the areas where India faces one of its most pressing challenges—our healthcare workforce. As our population grows and life expectancy increases, the demand for trained doctors, nurses and allied health professionals will continue to rise.

Since no amount of infrastructure or technology can compensate for shortages of skilled healthcare professionals, to ensure our country’s long-term future, we must invest not only in medical colleges but also in nursing education, paramedical training, and research.

Our country has undoubtedly made extraordinary progress in healthcare over the past few decades, but important challenges remain. Large disparities still exist between urban and rural healthcare, preventive healthcare requires much greater attention, and non-communicable diseases are placing unprecedented pressure on our healthcare system.

Public institutions remain indispensable, particularly for primary healthcare and rural outreach. At the same time, private entities have demonstrated their ability to rapidly build advanced infrastructure, introduce new technologies, drive clinical innovation and expand specialised care.

In addition, initiatives by the Government of India such as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) make medical treatment more accessible and affordable.

I believe both India and the US have very different healthcare systems, each with its own strengths and challenges. But the way forward should be for both countries to learn from each other to ensure timely and high-quality care that reaches every person when they need it most.

The future of healthcare will not be shaped by one country’s model replacing the other. Rather, it will be defined by the ability to learn from each other—combining the strengths of Western healthcare systems with India's agility, innovation and patient-centric approach to build more resilient, accessible and equitable healthcare for the world.

Views are personal