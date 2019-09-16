Advice To A Younger Me

Falguni Nayar

Founder, Nykaa

Every woman has to invest in herself and make herself capable for senior roles. The more you plough into yourself, the more benefits you will reap. There is no short cut to that. Our destiny should be in our bags.

Abanti Sankaranarayanan

Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India

You need to see yourself as a professional first and a woman later. It may be daunting, but your climb to success depends on how you deal with situations.

Nadia Chauhan

Joint MD and CMO, Parle Agro

There is a great amount of opportunity to grow, just capitalise on it with passion and hard work. Your work should speak for you to be heard.

Myleeta Aga Williams

SVP and GM (South East Asia and South Asia), BBC Studios

You have to work hard as a woman. Please take the liberties to get your job done, but make sure that whatever freedom you get doesnt negatively impact someone else in your team. We have to trust each other to look out for the best interests of our team and not just ourselves.

Apurva Purohit

President, Jagran Group

You have persevered and achieved success. Please don't give up just because you believe that it is the peak of your achievement. You need to keep reinventing yourself, you have to persevere.

Ameera Shah

Promoter & MD, Metropolis Healthcare

You have to keep pushing your boundaries. It is human nature to get comfortable and stay in status quo. The one thing we detest more than anything else is uncertainty. But that is exactly the place where you find yourself.

Ashu Suyash

Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL

Don't get carried away by the fad of work-life balance. Balance is just a mind game. About 90 per cent is how you perceive a situation and the rest are circumstances. There will be times when family will demand more attention and sometimes work will require more attention. Just learn to prioritise and make tough choices. Aim for the sky.

Divya Gokulnath

Co-founder and Director, Think & Learn

I would want to thank myself for the decisions that I took, for being sure. There is no room for tentativeness. Like 10 years back Byju's was not a learning app, it was how a better way of learning can impact students. If you are sure about you core belief, you have to go and get it.

Rekha Menon

Chairman and Senior MD, Accenture India

Ask for help and support more actively, especially in professional life. I've made some pretty bad decisions that nearly got me fired. I could have managed these better had I sought counsel at the right time. Have the courage to weed out non-performers when it's time. Start giving back as soon as you can.

Vibha Padalkar

Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life

Personality has to be extroverted. You shouldn't be an introverted personality. You need to have influencing skills. In an organisation, not everyone will buy into your idea or vision, but you have to cajole, coax and even threaten depending upon the situation. And you have to still take everyone along.

Aisha De Sequiera

Co-country Head and Head of Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley

Careers are marathons. Plus, there is no substitute for hard work. You need to keep reading and be aware of what's going on. You have to be global and think local at the same time. And build relationships from the start of your career.