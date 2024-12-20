scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Cover Story
Banks under pressure, margins at risk: Best Banks survey reveals top performers thriving amid turmoil

Feedback

Banks under pressure, margins at risk: Best Banks survey reveals top performers thriving amid turmoil

Banks are facing challenges on both sides of the balance sheet--assets as well as liabilities--which are putting pressure on margins. The 29th BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks and NBFCs celebrates institutions that have thrived and excelled despite these challenges
Anand Adhikari
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Banks are facing challenges on both sides of the balance sheet--assets as well as liabilities
Banks are facing challenges on both sides of the balance sheet--assets as well as liabilities

In a financial services landscape fraught with interest rate and liquidity risks, India’s banking sector currently finds itself at a crossroads. The sudden decline in the share of low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits is forcing banks to rethink their strategies. To attract funds, these lenders may need to raise deposit rates—a move that risks narrowing net interest margins (NIMs) and squeezing profitability. Simultaneously, surging unsecured loans now face tighter capital requirements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). And the micro-loans segment—once seen as a goldmine of fresh credit—is grappling with rising delinquencies, signalling a turning credit cycle. The stock market valuations of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) players, too, have corrected in a big way with the sector underperforming in the market.

×