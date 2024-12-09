BT500 firms soar 40% in market cap but face tough challenges ahead
Firms that are part of the BT500 universe have had a pretty good year. The consolidated market cap of these companies jumped nearly 40% over the past year. But going ahead, these firms will have to navigate many challenges.
Between October 2023 and September 2024, the BSE Sensex—the stock market’s barometer—jumped 28%, climbing from the 65,828-mark in September 29, 2023 to an impressive 84,300 on September 30, 2024. This upswing in the 30-share BSE Sensex wasn’t just numbers on a chart; it also represented massive wealth creation. But the markets have been in a correction mode since then.