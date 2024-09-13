Diageo is tightening its grip on India with premium push, strategic buyouts, and bold innovation
After acquiring United Spirits in 2014 and cleaning up its balance sheet, UK-based alcobev giant Diageo is busy consolidating its position in India through a focus on premiumisation, strategic buyouts, and innovation
Reimagining Diageo India
On the busy Vittal Mallya Road in central Bengaluru stands the UB Tower. The 20-storey tower, part of a commercial complex, is home to many high-profile names, including Diageo India, a subsidiary of the UK’s Diageo plc, which acquired United Spirits, India’s largest liquor company by revenue.