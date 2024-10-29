scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Cover Story
The burgeoning luxury retail space: What is behind the stupendous growth of India's luxury retail?

Feedback

The burgeoning luxury retail space: What is behind the stupendous growth of India's luxury retail?

The luxury retail space in India is undergoing a profound revolution, powered by the country's rapidly expanding economy and rising disposable incomes
Vinod Nair
Print Edition: Nov 10, 2024
The luxury retail space in India is undergoing a profound revolution, powered by the country's rapidly expanding economy and rising disposable incomes (Photos: Hardik Chhabra)
The luxury retail space in India is undergoing a profound revolution, powered by the country's rapidly expanding economy and rising disposable incomes (Photos: Hardik Chhabra)

A couple of decades ago, if you were a luxury shopper from India, chances were that you waited through the year for that annual trip to the US/UK or Europe to do your shopping. Yes, luxury goods were sold at shopping arcades of five-star properties, but they didn’t offer enough options.

×