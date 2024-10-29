The burgeoning luxury retail space: What is behind the stupendous growth of India's luxury retail?
The luxury retail space in India is undergoing a profound revolution, powered by the country's rapidly expanding economy and rising disposable incomes
(Photos: Hardik Chhabra)
A couple of decades ago, if you were a luxury shopper from India, chances were that you waited through the year for that annual trip to the US/UK or Europe to do your shopping. Yes, luxury goods were sold at shopping arcades of five-star properties, but they didn’t offer enough options.