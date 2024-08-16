scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Cover Story
India’s F&O frenzy: Who will burst the high-stakes bubble?

Feedback

India’s F&O frenzy: Who will burst the high-stakes bubble?

The surge in F&O trading among India’s investors has left the government, regulators and stock exchanges grappling with a new challenge. Who will prick the bubble?
Anand Adhikari
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
Taming The F&O Beast
Taming The F&O Beast

It is called fatal attraction. A bug is attracted to a light source even though it could be the death of it. Among humans, it is often the thrill of doing something dangerous. For instance, some people indulge in death-defying stunts; some undertake perilous expeditions; some have addictions that are injurious to health; and some gamble away their financial future. 

×