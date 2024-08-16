India’s F&O frenzy: Who will burst the high-stakes bubble?
The surge in F&O trading among India’s investors has left the government, regulators and stock exchanges grappling with a new challenge. Who will prick the bubble?
Taming The F&O Beast
It is called fatal attraction. A bug is attracted to a light source even though it could be the death of it. Among humans, it is often the thrill of doing something dangerous. For instance, some people indulge in death-defying stunts; some undertake perilous expeditions; some have addictions that are injurious to health; and some gamble away their financial future.