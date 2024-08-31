India's mission 2024: The road to Viksit Bharat
India aims to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, in the centenary year of its Independence. Here is a peek into the path to that milestone
Ever since India ushered in the era of liberalisation in 1991, its economy has grown by leaps and bounds. But what will India look like in 2047, the centenary of the country’s Independence? According to estimates, India’s economy could reach $30-35 trillion, while the benchmark BSE Sensex could zoom to 250,000 points (some peg it even higher at 400,000).