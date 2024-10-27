scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Cover Story
India’s soaring incomes has sparked a luxury boom as global brands rush to woo elite shoppers

Feedback

India’s soaring incomes has sparked a luxury boom as global brands rush to woo elite shoppers

Owing to rising incomes in India and overall wealth expansion, luxury brands are wooing the country like never before
Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: Nov 10, 2024
Owing to rising incomes in India and overall wealth expansion, luxury brands are wooing the country like never before
Owing to rising incomes in India and overall wealth expansion, luxury brands are wooing the country like never before

Priya Singh and her husband Akaash, Delhi-based garments exporters, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October. To mark the occasion, they bought the new Bvlgari Bvlgari Mangalsutra sautoir necklace and the B.zero 1 kada bracelet. The mangalsutra, in its second version after the wild success of the first, is priced at Rs 13.60 lakh, while earlier this year, Bvlgari introduced the kada at about Rs 12 lakh to target men. “India is one of the temples of jewellery as people worship gold and jewellery here,” says Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

×