India’s soaring incomes has sparked a luxury boom as global brands rush to woo elite shoppers

Priya Singh and her husband Akaash, Delhi-based garments exporters, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October. To mark the occasion, they bought the new Bvlgari Bvlgari Mangalsutra sautoir necklace and the B.zero 1 kada bracelet. The mangalsutra, in its second version after the wild success of the first, is priced at Rs 13.60 lakh, while earlier this year, Bvlgari introduced the kada at about Rs 12 lakh to target men. “India is one of the temples of jewellery as people worship gold and jewellery here,” says Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.