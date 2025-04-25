Business Today
IndiGo's Global Flight Path: Will the airline’s plan to take on Air India on international routes fly?

CEO Pieter Elbers’ ambition to make IndiGo a global airline by 2030 means taking on Air India, which itself is in the middle of a five-year transformation.

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Print Edition: 11 May, 2025
IndiGo made history in the week starting April 7 by momentarily surpassing global giants Delta Air Lines and Ryanair to become the world’s most valued airline. This capped a series of headline-grabbing moves over the years since it took to the skies. The most significant was in mid-2023 when it announced non-stop flights to four Central Asian cities, not usual travel destinations for Indians and not connected by an Indian carrier till then. Within months, these destinations recorded triple-digit growth in the number of Indian visitors.