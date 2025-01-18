Pre-Budget Special: Can FM Nirmala Sitharaman deliver growth in the face of a slowing economy?

The Union Budget is always a significant annual event that sets the policy tone and agenda for the next financial year. But Budget 2025-26 will be even more special and vital. It will set apart Nirmala Sitharaman as just one of the few Finance Ministers in India who have presented as many as eight Union Budgets. Apart from her, just three previous Union Finance Ministers-Morarji Desai, P. Chidambaram, and Pranab Mukherjee—have had the privilege to present eight or more Union Budgets.