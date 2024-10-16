scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Ratan Tata's undying legacy: How one man transformed the Tata Group into a global business empire

After succeeding J.R.D. Tata in 1991, the reticent and humble Ratan Tata transformed the conglomerate into a global force through some bold acquisitions
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Oct 27, 2024
Ratan Tata transformed the Tata Group from an Indian conglomerate into a worldwide business empire (Photo: Bandeep Singh)
Ratan Tata transformed the Tata Group from an Indian conglomerate into a worldwide business empire (Photo: Bandeep Singh)

In 2004, the board of Tata Steel convened at the group’s iconic Bombay House headquarters for what seemed like a regular meeting. It was soon after the buyout of Singapore’s NatSteel and was viewed as an important step in the company’s journey of going global. But one person did not seem too pleased: Ratan Naval Tata (RNT), Chairman of Tata Sons.

