Reliance-Disney JV: A media titan arrives on the Indian scene

Feedback

The joint venture between Reliance Industries and Disney creates an entity that owns more than 100 TV channels and will hold a monopoly on cricket broadcasts, positioning it to negotiate aggressively with advertisers
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Dec 08, 2024
Uday Shankar is a picture of calm despite months of hectic deal-making as we meet him in the spacious Viacom18 corner office on the 36th floor of a Mumbai skyscraper. (Photo: Mandhar Deodhar)
Uday Shankar is a picture of calm despite months of hectic deal-making as we meet him in the spacious Viacom18 corner office on the 36th floor of a Mumbai skyscraper. Clad in a blue T-shirt and white trousers far from the formal attire in his previous job, Shankar was looking out at the vast expanse of what was once home to Mumbai’s textile mills when we entered.

