The Top 100 CEOs, 2014

The economy has gone through a rough patch in the recent past. The business environment has also been dull. These CEOs have led their organisations against all odds. Presenting the BT-PwC India listing of India's top 100 CEOs.

Figures in Rs crore; Average market cap: Average of daily market capitalisation of latest financial year; Total income & net profit: Net of prior period and extraordinary income and expenses for the latest financial year; *Resigned in April 2014; **Passed away on November 7, 2014; ***Retired on March 31, 2014.

The top five names from each category - Very Large, Large and Mid-sized companies - were presented to the jury to choose the overall winner from. The #1 rank may not be the winner of the respective category in some cases.