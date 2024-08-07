UltraTech and Ambuja are rushing to expand cement capacity. What lies ahead?
As UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements look to expand organically and undertake major buyouts, the sector is set for a dramatic change. What lies ahead?
The upending of India’s cement market in May 2022 could have been foretold in November 2021 when Switzerland’s Holcim announced its ‘Strategy 2025’. For Holcim, the world’s largest cement producer then, there seemed nothing unusual in the catchline ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ since making cement is a dirty business carbon-wise, and green initiatives are welcome.