Weight-loss drugs: Can Ozempic and other drugs change the landscape of India's wellness industry?
Given that more than 40% of Indian adults are struggling with obesity and diabetes, affordable weight-loss drugs are expected to significantly disrupt the pharmaceutical landscape in the country this year. And, the weight management market could reach Rs 3.99 lakh crore by 2032, growing at a CAGR of more than 9%
Affordable weight-loss drugs are expected to disrupt the pharmaceutical landscape in the country this year
On Christmas Day, when Tesla CEO Elon Musk posed as a slim Santa Claus on X, he gave an unmatched public profile to the anti-obesity drugs Mounjaro and Ozempic with one comment. “Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic,” he said, adding, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that does not have the same ring to it.”