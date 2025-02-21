scorecardresearch
Whither the rupee? | Will the rupee continue to depreciate?

Whither the rupee? | Will the rupee continue to depreciate?

The rupee has declined sharply along with other currencies as the dollar has strengthened after Donald Trump took office as the President of the US. Will the rupee continue to depreciate and what will the impact be on India's economy?
Surabhi
Surabhi , Rahul Oberoi & Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Mar 02, 2025
Whither the rupee ?
Whither the rupee ?

Sanjay Malhotra’s tenure as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has begun at a time of global economic uncertainty. The Indian economy is facing a slowdown, surging oil prices, and a weakening rupee-challenges that could have far-reaching consequences.

