Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Magazine
Cover Story
With external uncertainties increasing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has focussed on ramping up domestic manufacturing and investments and boosting consumption in Union Budget 2025-26. Will this latest gamble pay off?
Surabhi
Print Edition: Feb 16, 2025
Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s gamble to boost consumption in Union Budget 2025-26 pay off?

It’s been just six months since the Union Budget 2024-25 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024. This may not seem a long time in a nation’s economy to come out with a fresh set of policies, but there have been big shifts since then.

