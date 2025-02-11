Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s gamble to boost consumption in Union Budget 2025-26 pay off?
With external uncertainties increasing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has focussed on ramping up domestic manufacturing and investments and boosting consumption in Union Budget 2025-26. Will this latest gamble pay off?
It’s been just six months since the Union Budget 2024-25 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024. This may not seem a long time in a nation’s economy to come out with a fresh set of policies, but there have been big shifts since then.