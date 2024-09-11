AI, EVs, and semiconductors: The tech trio shaping India’s blueprint for 2047
By 2047, AI, EVs, and semiconductors will create India's blueprint. They have the potential to not only enhance digital infrastructure but also address long-standing challenges like urbanisation and climate change
By 2047, AI, EVs, and semiconductors will create India's blueprint. They have the potential to not only enhance digital infrastructure but also address long-standing challenges like urbanisation and climate change
As India approaches its 100th year of Independence, it stands on the brink of a monumental transformation. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors are poised to become the pillars that will shape the country’s future. Experts believe that by embracing these innovations, India will not only secure its place as a global powerhouse but will also be able to tackle some of its most pressing challenges.