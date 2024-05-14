scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Amazon India: Embracing merit and diversity hand-in-hand

At Amazon India, the core belief has always been this: merit and diversity can walk hand-in-hand
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
Deepti Varma, Vice President, HR/People eXperience and Technology, Amazon Stores India & Emerging Markets
In 2011, when Deepti Varma started her journey with Amazon India, it was a time when the American giant was yet to etch its name firmly in the Indian market. Despite her senior role at a private healthcare firm, Varma was drawn to Amazon by the company’s values, particularly its ethos of empowering innovation regardless of geography. Reflecting on her decision, she fondly recalls, “The mindset of the owner—giving you the freedom to operate, irrespective of the geography... those are some of the qualities that I felt unique.”

