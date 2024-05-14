Amazon India: Embracing merit and diversity hand-in-hand

In 2011, when Deepti Varma started her journey with Amazon India, it was a time when the American giant was yet to etch its name firmly in the Indian market. Despite her senior role at a private healthcare firm, Varma was drawn to Amazon by the company’s values, particularly its ethos of empowering innovation regardless of geography. Reflecting on her decision, she fondly recalls, “The mindset of the owner—giving you the freedom to operate, irrespective of the geography... those are some of the qualities that I felt unique.”