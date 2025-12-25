Ambition vs Biology: How elective egg freezing has gradually transformed into a planned step

When entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently told students of IIT Hyderabad that those focused on their careers should consider freezing their eggs, the remark moved far beyond the auditorium almost immediately. Hours later, as reactions surged online, she posted on social media platform X that she was “happy to spark a healthy debate”. What followed was a sharp split. Some praised the comment as pragmatic advice for a generation balancing demanding careers, while others felt it reduced a deeply personal decision to a single suggestion.