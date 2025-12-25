Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
deep dive
Ambition vs Biology: How elective egg freezing has gradually transformed into a planned step

Ambition vs Biology: How elective egg freezing has gradually transformed into a planned step

Elective egg freezing, once largely a medical necessity, has gradually transformed into a planned step in long-term career and life strategy.

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: 21 Dec, 2025
ISAR reports that the number of women undergoing elective egg freezing has increased by 20% to 25% annually over the last five years.
ISAR reports that the number of women undergoing elective egg freezing has increased by 20% to 25% annually over the last five years.

When entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently told students of IIT Hyderabad that those focused on their careers should consider freezing their eggs, the remark moved far beyond the auditorium almost immediately. Hours later, as reactions surged online, she posted on social media platform X that she was “happy to spark a healthy debate”. What followed was a sharp split. Some praised the comment as pragmatic advice for a generation balancing demanding careers, while others felt it reduced a deeply personal decision to a single suggestion.