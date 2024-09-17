As climate chaos intensifies, businesses turn to parametric insurance: Will it be the ultimate hedge?
As extreme weather events rise, the demand for parametric insurance is growing among companies looking to hedge against climate-related risk in their portfolios. How successful will this be?
A solar farm owner in Rajasthan placed a big bet on harnessing the sun with a lump sum investment. However, as the unpredictability of the climate would have it, in 2023, the state received low sunshine on several days, resulting in the underperformance of the farm owner’s million dollar firm.