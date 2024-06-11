As extreme weather threatens India’s economy, climate finance becomes crucial for a net-zero future
With extreme weather increasingly putting the country and its economy at risk, India should explore climate finance pathways to fund its net-zero journey towards a greener future
In June 2023, over 100,000 were affected by the severe flooding of the Singra River in Assam. Soon after, the monsoon brought further devastation with heavy rainfall causing landslides in parts of northern India, particularly impacting the state of Himachal Pradesh. Heatwaves, cyclones, and increasingly harsh winters—India is grappling with the severe effects of extreme weather conditions.