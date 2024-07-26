As savers turn investors, banks face dwindling CASA ratio: Is this the new reality?

New Delhi-based physiotherapist Sanjana Sharma, 42, used to keep a chunk of her earnings aside in a savings bank account to meet her emergency needs. But she no longer favours her savings account. Instead, she parks her money in fixed deposits (FDs). The reason: the growing disparity in interest rates. With FD rates as high as 7-8%, while savings account offer just around 3%, she has transitioned from being a saver to an investor.