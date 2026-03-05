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AU SFB’s transition to a universal bank could unlock more opportunities

AU SFB’s transition to a universal bank could unlock more opportunities

At BT Best Banks Awards 2026, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, was honoured as the Business Transformation Leader of the Year (Private and SFBs).

Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: 15 Mar, 2026
AU SFB’s transition to a universal bank could unlock more opportunities
AU SFB’s transition to a universal bank could unlock more opportunities

"Building the bank is my only hobby,” says 56-year-old Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank (SFB), with a smile.