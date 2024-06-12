Bandhan Bank at a crossroads: Can Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's exit sink the struggling lender's revival blueprint?

What is common to Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Bandhan Bank? Over the past two decades, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted universal banking licences to only these applicants. All have had their own sets of challenges, with the first three having seen their founding CEOs depart. And in April, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Bandhan Bank’s Founder, decided to retire as CEO, despite its board approving a three-year extension, pending RBI approval.