Bank of Maharashtra’s sharp focus on asset quality has set a new benchmark in Indian banking

News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Feedback

With its sharp focus on maintaining asset quality, Bank of Maharashtra has once again emerged as the Best Mid-sized Indian Bank in the BT-KPMG Survey of India's Best Banks and NBFCs
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Nidhu Saxena, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra

There are very few turnaround stories in the banking sector, particularly among mid-sized banks. In the past, many such banks either merged or remained stagnant, and some are still struggling to make their way up. However, Bank of Maharashtra is an outlier.

×