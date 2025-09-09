Banking & Finance sector: Financials Rule BT500 List

Rs 5.8 lakh crore—that’s the combined profit of banks and financial services companies (including brokerages, asset management companies, and exchanges) in the BT500 list for FY25. No surprise then that the banking and financial services sector accounts for over 34% profit of India’s top 500 companies. That is emblematic of the scale and strength of India’s financial sector today. This year’s BT500 study—a departure from earlier editions, which were based on market capitalisation—reveals many such interesting facts. But first, what explains such a high share in BT500 profits?