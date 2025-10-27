Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Battle of Bids: Read about vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

Battle of Bids: Read about vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

Vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: 26 Oct, 2025
Battle of Bids: Read about vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions
Battle of Bids: Read about vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

The Mellon Blue