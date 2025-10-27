Battle of Bids: Read about vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

The Mellon Blue The Magnificent Jewels live auction, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, features a fancy vivid blue diamond weighing 9.51 carats, graded internally flawless and recently set as a ring. Called the ‘Mellon Blue’, it once belonged to Rachel Lambert Mellon, better known as Bunny Mellon (1910-2014), an American horticulturalist, philanthropist, and art collector who wore it as a pendant. Considered remarkable for both its intense colour and its extraordinary purity, it is one of the finest coloured diamonds to come to auction. Where &amp; When Christie’s, Geneva, November 11 Estimated Price $20–30 million The Cup of Joy Used in Jewish rituals, Kiddush cups—goblets used to hold wine or grape juice—have long been cherished heirlooms, symbolising continuity of faith and tradition. And now the oldest of them all is up for auction. Recent research dates the cup to the 11th or 12th century and traces it to Khorasan along the Silk Route. ‘The Cup of Joy’ is an extraordinary piece of history as examples of medieval Judaica are extremely rare, and—of the less than two dozen pieces that are known—this cup is the earliest. Where &amp; When Sotheby’s, New York, October 29 Estimated Price $3-5 million Spinel and Diamond bib necklace Jewellery lovers can log in for AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Heirloom Collectibles’ auction to be held in late October 2025. While it will feature exceptional works of fine jewellery with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and other precious gemstones, the highlight is an exquisite spinel and diamond bib necklace with a pair of matching earrings. The border of the necklace is lined with diamonds, forming three circular medallions in the centre of the necklace, with spinels creating floral motifs. The earrings mimic the floral motifs of the necklace. Where &amp; When AstaGuru, Online, October 27-28 Estimated Price Rs 1,31,25,000 Patek Philippe, Ref. 1518, Stainless Steel, 1943 Here’s a chance to bid for the world’s most desirable vintage wristwatch—one of only four of its kind! This was the very first Patek Philippe Ref 1518 launched in 1941 to ever be produced in stainless steel as indicated by the number one engraved on the caseback. It was last auctioned in 2016 for CHF 11,002,000, becoming the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at an auction at the time, and the first to break the eight-figure barrier. To this day, it’s still the most expensive vintage Patek Philippe wristwatch sold at an auction. Will it break its own record in November? Where &amp; When Phillips, Geneva, November 8-9 Estimated Price CHF 8,000,000—16,000,000 A Family of Cheetahs in a Rocky Landscape Christie’s London will stage a landmark sale on October 28: Exceptional Paintings from the Personal Collection of Prince and Princess Sadruddin Aga Khan. The auction brings to market 95 works of Indian and Persian painting, dating from the 16th to the end of the 19th centuries, once displayed at the couple’s Lake Geneva residence, Château de Bellerive. The collection spans some of the finest examples of its kind, many of which have been examined by leading 20th-century scholars and shown in major exhibitions. Estimates range from £2,000 to £1,000,000, with the group expected to exceed £8 million in total. One exceptional piece is the Family of Cheetahs attributed to Basawan, who is considered Mughal Emperor Akbar’s most innovative and expressive artist. For collectors, it represents a rare opportunity to acquire works personally chosen by the Aga Khans and long regarded as benchmarks in the field. Where &amp; When Christie’s, London, October 28 Estimated Price £700,000-1,000,000 @smitabw