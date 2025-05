The aroma of freshly fried jalebis, a treat in many Indian households, used to be a siren call for Rohan, a Bengaluru-based software engineer battling an expanding waistline. Like many in a city known for sedentary work and rich food, the 36-year-old’s health markers are starting to raise an alarm. He is combing online to learn about drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy that are generating a buzz for their use in weight management.