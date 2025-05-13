Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Berger Paints’ focus on new areas to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players

Berger Paints’ focus on new areas to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players

Berger Paints is focusing on new areas such as water-proofing and construction chemicals to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players.

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: 27 May, 2025
Berger Paints’ focus on new areas to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players
Berger Paints’ focus on new areas to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players

Two years ago, in peak summer, Abhijit Roy was on a routine visit to Nagpur. It was an oppressively hot afternoon, and the MD & CEO of Berger Paints was in deep conversation with dealers and a bunch of contractors. Such interactions often lead to a path-breaking idea. That day was no exception. “The water from the tap is unbearably hot. We have to wait for it to cool down,” said a contractor, imploring Roy for a solution. The MD & CEO smelled an opportunity and, once back at the company’s Kolkata headquarters, called in the top team. The task: create a product to cool down water in plastic as well as concrete tanks. “We needed something that could sit on any surface,” says Roy. A combination of a grip primer, a heat reflecting coating with an anti-dust layer to maintain the efficacy of the coating led to the breakthrough—the just-launched Berger Paints’ Tank Kool. Given that large parts of the country are hot for long periods, the product can sell across markets.