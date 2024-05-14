scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Best companies to work for: How Abbott India is scaling new heights through its inclusive employee programme

Feedback

Best companies to work for: How Abbott India is scaling new heights through its inclusive employee programme

With a slew of initiatives for its employees, Abbott India is working hard to build a diverse and inclusive workforce
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional HR Director, Abbott India
Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional HR Director, Abbott India

Imagine a workplace where your career flourishes along with your well-being, and where innovation thrives in a diverse and inclusive environment. That’s what Abbott India Ltd represents for its employees, and that’s why it is ranked in the Top 10 of BT-Taggd’s The Best Companies to Work For in India list.

×