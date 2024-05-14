Best companies to work for: How Abbott India is scaling new heights through its inclusive employee programme
With a slew of initiatives for its employees, Abbott India is working hard to build a diverse and inclusive workforce
Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional HR Director, Abbott India
Imagine a workplace where your career flourishes along with your well-being, and where innovation thrives in a diverse and inclusive environment. That’s what Abbott India Ltd represents for its employees, and that’s why it is ranked in the Top 10 of BT-Taggd’s The Best Companies to Work For in India list.