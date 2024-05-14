Best companies to work for: How L&T's robust and innovative HR strategies have made it a great place for employees
L&T provides its employees with a variety of programmes to help them grow professionally and climb the corporate ladder
. Jayakumar, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, L&T
L&T is an abbreviation for Larsen & Toubro. But for Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) C. Jayakumar, 58, L&T is all about “learning & training,” as the diversified Indian conglomerate, with interests in defence, technology, construction, power, heavy engineering, finance and railways, among others, provides its employees with opportunities to develop skills across segments and climb the corporate ladder.