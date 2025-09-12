Business Today
Bharti Enterprises: Ringing In Profits with a Massive 224% Jump in PAT

With each arm firing in sync, the Bharti Enterprises saw a massive 224% increase in profit after tax in FY25. Beyond the numbers, for the group, it was also about shaping the future of connectivity.

Astha Oriel
Print Edition: 14 Sep, 2025
From its modest beginnings in Ludhiana as a bicycle parts maker to commanding revenues of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Bharti Enterprises has redefined scale and ambition among Indian businesses.