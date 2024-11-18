Boardroom bound: Women independent directors are rising, but gender parity remains elusive
The number of women independent directors is growing steadily, but it's a long way from gender parity. Much more needs to be done to break the glass ceiling in boardrooms
One Step Forward
Since boardrooms shape a company’s trajectory, effective ones must have varied voices, especially of those who are traditionally under-represented, to achieve a comprehensive, balanced outlook. However, despite the by now well-known advantages of having diverse boards, progress in improving gender diversity has been slow, both globally and in India. Besides, it appears most often to be driven by legislative fiat rather than enlightened self-interest.