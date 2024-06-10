Breaking the chains: Is India ready to challenge Google and Apple's app store duopoly?
Young India is obsessed with apps. But the gateway to them is closely guarded by two tech behemoths -- Google and Apple -- who control 99% of the market in India. Is it time for India to break free from this duopoly and have its own app store?
On March 1, 2024, Google pulled 10 popular Indian mobile apps—BharatMatrimony, Jeevansathi, Naukri.com, 99acres, Shaadi.com, Truly Madly, QuackQuack, Stage, Altt, and Kuku FM—due to payment policy violations from its Play Store, only to reinstate them. Since then, there has been much discussion on the need for an Indian app store to break up the Google-Apple duopoly.