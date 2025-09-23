Breaking The Silicon Ceiling: What will it take to make India’s Chip dreams a reality?

Sanand, 40 kms from Ahmedabad airport, is home to India’s semiconductor ambitions. Barely 16 months after the government approved the Murugappa Group’s plan to set up a chip-packaging plant, its subsidiary, CG Semi, is on the cusp of rolling out the first commercial ‘India packaged’ chip under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). “The pilot line is important. Once the chips are qualified, it becomes easy for commercial plants to start production. This is a major milestone in our country’s semiconductor journey,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, said at the inauguration of CG Semi’s facility.