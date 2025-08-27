BRIC By BRIC: The Bloc’s Attempt to Make Its Presence Felt Post US Tariffs

Brics was described as a failed project by JP Morgan economist Jim O’Niel two decades after he coined the acronym BRIC for Brazil, Russia, India and China. These economies, he said in 2001, were poised to shift the global economic structure led by the G7. The four nations held their first formal summit in 2009. BRIC became BRICS after South Africa joined a year later. In subsequent years, the bloc set up a financial framework to have greater autonomy in global trade and governance, but nothing concrete came out of the proposal.