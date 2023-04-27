BT Best CEOs ranking: Why India's business leaders are betting big on the country

This year’s much-awaited BT-PwC India’s Best CEOs ranking has winners from diverse fields. Yet, they have one thing in common: a clear long-term growth strategy with India at the core. Be it large-, medium- or small companies, and regardless of the industry that they are in, there is no getting away from the India story. And it has gained even more momentum as most parts of the world grapple with uncertainty.

These corporate bosses have grown their businesses through a mix of organic and inorganic expansion. They have been innovative, taken the tough decisions, and are steadily increasing the allocation of resources to India. Some initiatives like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the removal of archaic regulations and clarity on complex issues have convinced these companies that the next few years will be all about unlimited opportunities in India. And despite some industries being in the nascent stage, very few nations can match India’s growth rate. That said, there are niggling issues that deserve attention. Among these are the spectre of inflation, and the several rounds of compliance CEOs need to address at every stage. There is a concern that these impediments could affect the India story. Given the huge opportunity, India needs to address these quickly and decisively. That will ensure that nothing can come in the way of India’s march towards the golden phase of growth.

In the pages that follow, we bring you the stories of champion CEOs and how they emerged winners.

@krishnagopalan