Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

BT500: Can R.C. Bhargava steer Maruti Suzuki’s EV gamble to secure its market dominance?

R.C. Bhargava-led Maruti Suzuki jumped four places in the 2024 BT500 list thanks to a 32% increase in market capitalisation over last year. With an impending foray into EVs, the company is looking to consolidate its leadership over the passenger cars market
Astha Oriel
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024
R.C. Bhargava-led Maruti Suzuki jumped four places in the 2024 BT500 list thanks to a 32% increase in market capitalisation over last year.

It is not easy to dominate an industry and yet be agile enough to capitalise on new trends in customer demand. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest car manufacturer, has managed to do just that, pouncing on new opportunities while ramping up its distribution network. 

