BT500: Here’s why India’s power companies are accelerating investments at breakneck speed
India's power demand is set to grow at over 7% CAGR, higher than earlier estimates of 5%, with major companies ramping up investment to keep pace with future requirements
India's power demand is set to grow at over 7% CAGR, higher than earlier estimates of 5%, with major companies ramping up investment to keep pace with future requirements
A country’s growth story is often determined by its energy prowess and in India, power demand is burgeoning. To catch up, Indian power companies—both conventional and renewable—are ramping up investments in the sector.