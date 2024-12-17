scorecardresearch
Business Today
BT500: Public sector insurers soar while new-age firms inject fresh vigour into the industry’s future

Feedback

Public sector insurers have seen remarkable growth this year. But new-age insurance firms are adding vigour to the sector, setting the stage for an exciting future
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024
It has been an eventful year for India’s insurance sector. From public sector giants to new entrants, they have all experienced growth—some remarkable, others stable. Consider this: the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), and the New India Assurance Company have all seen substantial increases in one-year average market capitalisation, gaining from the broader investor confidence in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

