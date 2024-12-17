BT500: Public sector insurers soar while new-age firms inject fresh vigour into the industry’s future
Public sector insurers have seen remarkable growth this year. But new-age insurance firms are adding vigour to the sector, setting the stage for an exciting future
It has been an eventful year for India’s insurance sector. From public sector giants to new entrants, they have all experienced growth—some remarkable, others stable. Consider this: the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), and the New India Assurance Company have all seen substantial increases in one-year average market capitalisation, gaining from the broader investor confidence in public sector undertakings (PSUs).