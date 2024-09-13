By 2047 India's luxury consumers will drive global brands to Tier II cities; here's how
The Indian luxury consumer will have become more evolved by 2047 and won't be restricted to the big cities, with global brands gravitating towards Tier II ones
Circa 2047. Textile mill entrepreneur Riddhima Singh, 36, walks through the marble atrium of a downtown luxury mall. Surrounded by global luxury stores such as Dior and Gucci, she shops for herself and her family before making her way to designer Indian brands. The mall has all the glitz and glamour of a luxury mall in present-day Delhi or Mumbai. The only difference: it’s located in Ludhiana.