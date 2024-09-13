scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
By 2047 India's luxury consumers will drive global brands to Tier II cities; here's how

Feedback

By 2047 India's luxury consumers will drive global brands to Tier II cities; here's how

The Indian luxury consumer will have become more evolved by 2047 and won't be restricted to the big cities, with global brands gravitating towards Tier II ones
Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
The Indian luxury consumer will have become more evolved by 2047 and won't be restricted to the big cities, with global brands gravitating towards Tier II ones
The Indian luxury consumer will have become more evolved by 2047 and won't be restricted to the big cities, with global brands gravitating towards Tier II ones

Circa 2047. Textile mill entrepreneur Riddhima Singh, 36, walks through the marble atrium of a downtown luxury mall. Surrounded by global luxury stores such as Dior and Gucci, she shops for herself and her family before making her way to designer Indian brands. The mall has all the glitz and glamour of a luxury mall in present-day Delhi or Mumbai. The only difference: it’s located in Ludhiana.

×