Business Today
Can the digital rupee dethrone cash? The future of India's CBDC hinges on innovation

Can the digital rupee dethrone cash? The future of India’s CBDC hinges on innovation

The digital rupee has been around for nearly two years now, despite facing several challenges. With cash still remaining the king in India, the future of CBDC hinges on its programming and versatility
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Sep 15, 2024
The digital rupee has been around for nearly two years now, despite facing several challenges. With cash still remaining the king in India, the future of CBDC hinges on its programming and versatility
The digital rupee has been around for nearly two years now, despite facing several challenges. With cash still remaining the king in India, the future of CBDC hinges on its programming and versatility

The Bahamas, a stunning archipelago comprising 700 islands, encounters significant challenges round the year due to its extreme weather conditions and geographical isolation. Many of these areas lack the necessary infrastructure for traditional banking, including bank branches and ATMs. In October 2020, in a move towards providing reliable banking services, the Bahamas launched sand dollar, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This marks a major milestone in the expansion of digital banking and helps the Bahamas join the ranks of nations that have successfully implemented CBDC.

